Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target to C$77.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$81.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Accountability Research set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$74.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$71.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$78.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$72.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$75.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$72.59. The company has a market cap of C$88.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$60.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 67.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

