JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Increased by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.78.

JPM opened at $279.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.68 and a 200-day moving average of $233.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $178.40 and a 1-year high of $279.97.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.33%.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $838,763.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This trade represents a 6.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

