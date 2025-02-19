Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 29,298 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 47,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $36.22 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.13). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 5.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus cut Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

