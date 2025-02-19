KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 153,395 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in KBR were worth $8,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in KBR by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $52.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.32 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.17. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of KBR from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

