KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Short Interest Update

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,220,000 shares, a decline of 5.3% from the January 15th total of 30,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

BEKE stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of -0.76. KE has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BEKE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KE from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Creative Planning raised its position in KE by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in KE by 352.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in KE by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in KE by 1,155.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,353,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,854,000 after buying an additional 2,165,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of KE by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 591,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,869,000 after purchasing an additional 116,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

