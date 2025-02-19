KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 90.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $35,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Up 1.3 %

KEY opened at $17.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.81, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -273.32%.

In other KeyCorp news, Director Of Nova Scotia Bank bought 50,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 162,983,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,259,509.10. This represents a 0.03 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

