Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,930 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LH. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 43.3% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 172 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.42, for a total transaction of $239,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,251.40. The trade was a 27.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.62, for a total transaction of $1,497,319.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,146,175.90. This trade represents a 6.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,504 shares of company stock valued at $5,905,692. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $246.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $191.97 and a 12 month high of $258.59.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LH. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $271.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $282.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.31.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

Featured Stories

