Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share and revenue of $131.68 million for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lindblad Expeditions Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ LIND opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.31 million, a P/E ratio of -17.57 and a beta of 3.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.94. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $14.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LIND shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $82,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,347.04. This trade represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

