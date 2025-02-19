Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Shares Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Lineage were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lineage by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 89,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanderbilt University lifted its holdings in shares of Lineage by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 19,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on LINE. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Lineage from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Lineage from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lineage from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lineage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Lineage from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lineage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Shares of Lineage stock opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. Lineage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.75 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

