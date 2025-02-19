LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in LKQ were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in LKQ during the third quarter worth approximately $45,733,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 451.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000,000 after buying an additional 1,086,758 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in LKQ by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,406,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,609,000 after acquiring an additional 833,519 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter valued at about $19,889,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in LKQ by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,210,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after acquiring an additional 492,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average of $38.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other LKQ news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $180,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,462 shares in the company, valued at $13,352,356.68. This represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.