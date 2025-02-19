Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Loews were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Loews by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,191,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,640,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Loews by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Loews by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 33,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of L stock opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $72.91 and a twelve month high of $88.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other Loews news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $320,710.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 7,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $635,408.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,568,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,276,910.85. This represents a 0.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,370 shares of company stock worth $1,055,627. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

