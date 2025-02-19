Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Textron were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Textron by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Textron by 10.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 164,029 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Textron by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Textron by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 475,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,365,000 after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TXT. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Textron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.45.

Shares of NYSE:TXT opened at $72.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day moving average of $82.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.94 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

