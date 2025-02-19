Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in F5 were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in F5 by 79.8% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in F5 during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.06, for a total transaction of $1,969,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,836,915.82. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lyra Amber Schramm sold 253 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.26, for a total transaction of $75,206.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,452. The trade was a 55.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,574 shares of company stock worth $3,455,057. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FFIV shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

FFIV stock opened at $307.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.09 and a 200-day moving average of $239.01. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.01 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, October 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network technology company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

