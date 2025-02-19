Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $14,280,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 214,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $62.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.10. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $40.00 and a one year high of $64.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.68.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 24.40% and a positive return on equity of 23.54%. Analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myles Lambert sold 8,400 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $434,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,141.90. The trade was a 20.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,041,982. The trade was a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

