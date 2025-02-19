Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $504,000 Stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in DXP Enterprises were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the third quarter valued at $197,000. Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 9.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher T. Gregory sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $73,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,198.60. This trade represents a 3.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of DXP Enterprises from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of DXPE opened at $103.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.91 and its 200-day moving average is $69.01. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $107.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

