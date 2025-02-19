Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $597,000 Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Assurant were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Assurant by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Assurant by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Assurant by 7.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Assurant by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 1.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Assurant from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Assurant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.17.

NYSE AIZ opened at $201.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.31. The company has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.12 and a 12 month high of $230.55.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.83. Assurant had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. Research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.11%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

