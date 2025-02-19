Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $757,000 Stock Position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in LTC Properties by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in LTC Properties by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 49,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in LTC Properties by 3,358.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 658,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,735,000 after acquiring an additional 638,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in LTC Properties by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LTC. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

LTC Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $39.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.93.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a jan 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 97.85%.

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

In other news, Director David L. Gruber acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.16 per share, for a total transaction of $111,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,516 shares in the company, valued at $799,534.56. This trade represents a 16.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LTC Properties Profile

(Free Report)

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.