Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $817,000 Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its position in Tapestry by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 673,233 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $43,982,000 after acquiring an additional 29,091 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TPR shares. TD Cowen lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tapestry from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Tapestry from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tapestry from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.63.

Tapestry Stock Performance

TPR stock opened at $88.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.17 and its 200-day moving average is $55.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.58. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $90.85.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 40.58%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

