Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 47,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE MAN opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.57. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.87.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

