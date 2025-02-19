Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in News were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in News in the third quarter worth about $39,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in News in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in News in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in News by 1,419.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in News in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

News Stock Performance

Shares of News stock opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.68. News Co. has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $30.31.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. News had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 5.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that News Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of News in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of News from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group raised shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of News from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, News presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

