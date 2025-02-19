Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LKQ were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 112.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22,575 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,406,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $309,609,000 after acquiring an additional 833,519 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $634,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 27,310.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 64,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 64,180 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 42,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,533 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on LKQ from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.40.

LKQ Stock Up 1.0 %

LKQ stock opened at $39.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.73. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.29. LKQ Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $180,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 369,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,352,356.68. The trade was a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Stories

