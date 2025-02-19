Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,697 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DCOM opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.95. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.29 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Dime Community Bancshares ( NASDAQ:DCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 1,043 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.23 per share, for a total transaction of $32,572.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $32,572.89. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Fegan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 20,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,742.80. The trade was a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DCOM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Dime Community Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Piper Sandler raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Read Our Latest Report on DCOM

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that engages in the provision of various commercial banking and financial services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. It also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; letters of credit; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; lines of credit; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.