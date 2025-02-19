Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Graham were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Graham by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Graham by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 558.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Graham by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Graham

In related news, CAO Marcel A. Snyman sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $881.30, for a total transaction of $140,126.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,534.60. This trade represents a 26.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Graham Trading Up 0.3 %

GHC stock opened at $963.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $683.00 and a 1-year high of $974.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $904.99 and its 200-day moving average is $851.20.

Graham Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.10%.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Stories

