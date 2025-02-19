Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,647,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,492,000 after buying an additional 56,090 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,283,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,684,000 after buying an additional 235,859 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,541,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Blackbaud by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 429,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,332,000 after buying an additional 154,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackbaud by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 410,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut Blackbaud from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Baird R W cut Blackbaud from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Blackbaud Trading Down 11.2 %

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $70.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average of $80.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.47 and a 1-year high of $88.95.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.50). Blackbaud had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 20.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $66,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,039,312.95. This trade represents a 0.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $848,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,901,230.70. This represents a 6.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,279 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,404 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

About Blackbaud

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Featured Articles

