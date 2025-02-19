Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,500 Shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 172.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 133,331 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,769,000 after purchasing an additional 115,868 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 5.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 7.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after purchasing an additional 63,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPNT opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

SiriusPoint ( NYSE:SPNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.49). SiriusPoint had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

