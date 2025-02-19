Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. FMR LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 40.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,169,000 after acquiring an additional 958,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 12.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,145,000 after acquiring an additional 762,746 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 891.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 579,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,226,000 after acquiring an additional 521,404 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4,996.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 207,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,092,000 after acquiring an additional 203,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,361,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after acquiring an additional 192,748 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.78.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SJM opened at $100.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.66 and its 200-day moving average is $113.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $98.77 and a 52 week high of $127.59.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 87.45%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,942. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

