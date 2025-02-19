Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 197.7% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 31,323 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 80.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 59,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,196 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 345.5% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 339,601 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIII has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

GIII stock opened at $29.50 on Wednesday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $36.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 2.07.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The textile maker reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

