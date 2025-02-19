Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,021,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $191.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.22.

Paycom Software Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:PAYC opened at $213.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $242.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.50.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 25.78% and a return on equity of 32.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.05%.

About Paycom Software

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.