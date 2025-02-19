Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in World Kinect were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Kinect by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,077 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in World Kinect by 88.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 138,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 64,867 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in World Kinect by 244.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 86,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 61,572 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,707,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in World Kinect by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,341,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,465,000 after buying an additional 56,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

World Kinect Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE WKC opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.43. World Kinect Co. has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $31.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

World Kinect Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. World Kinect’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut World Kinect from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

