Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 1,936.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,764 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,370 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $8,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Masimo by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Masimo by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the third quarter worth $118,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $180.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.39. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.61 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Masimo from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Masimo from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.40.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

