Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Bought by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,254 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,172 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $8,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Matador Resources by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,009,000 after acquiring an additional 72,077 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,730 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,297,000 after buying an additional 36,921 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,926 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,914,000 after acquiring an additional 57,254 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,287,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,633,000 after acquiring an additional 52,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,743 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,223,000 after purchasing an additional 760,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $57.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 27.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTDR. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William Thomas Elsener acquired 800 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.60 per share, for a total transaction of $45,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,827,762.40. This represents a 0.78 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.18 per share, with a total value of $110,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,331,410.18. The trade was a 4.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,980 shares of company stock valued at $165,988 over the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

