Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Match Group were worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP grew its stake in Match Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 82,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 801 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $25,319.61. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $391,900.78. This trade represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Match Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Match Group stock opened at $35.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day moving average of $34.64. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.22). Match Group had a net margin of 15.84% and a negative return on equity of 574.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 19% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Match Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Match Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MTCH. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Match Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Match Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Match Group

Match Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.