Michael S. Ryan Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,719 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.8% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 192,391 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $48,179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Apple by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 131,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 184,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. InvesTrust acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,877,000. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $244.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.52.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AAPL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.