Michael S. Ryan Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,719 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.8% of Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Michael S. Ryan Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 192,391 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $48,179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Apple by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 131,958 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,045,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 184,171 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. InvesTrust acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,877,000. Finally, Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Apple stock opened at $244.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $260.10.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.87%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.52.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total value of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,474,301.68. The trade was a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
