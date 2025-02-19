Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Free Report) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 324,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,747 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund were worth $8,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IIF. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the third quarter valued at $5,052,000. 36.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IIF opened at $23.72 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.06.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Cuts Dividend

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $2.6969 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

