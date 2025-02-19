Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys 8,783 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,869 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,783 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 0.7% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,457,000 after buying an additional 29,669 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,172 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 41,371 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.1% during the third quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 10.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,903,716. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,095,100. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $354.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 173.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $405.64 and a 200-day moving average of $309.75.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

