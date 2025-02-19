Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys Shares of 3,459 First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,859,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,881,000 after acquiring an additional 343,844 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12,150.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 701,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,415,000 after purchasing an additional 696,231 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 82.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 613,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,797,000 after buying an additional 277,507 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 282,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,823,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 260,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,063,000 after buying an additional 94,254 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

Shares of AIRR stock opened at $77.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average is $77.16. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $58.99 and a 1-year high of $86.95. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.0561 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

