Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Buys Shares of 4,291 Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,710,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $2,459,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Corning by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 24,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Corning
In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $241,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,213. The trade was a 42.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,085 shares of company stock worth $2,345,436 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Corning Stock Up 0.5 %
Corning stock opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.62. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $55.33.
Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Corning Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 193.11%.
Corning Profile
Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Corning
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Hims & Hers Earnings Could Be a Game Changer—What to Do Now
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- DeepSeek IPO Remains Far Off—Investors Eye 4 Chinese AI Stocks
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Mortgage Market Bottom? Why Rocket Companies Could Be a Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.