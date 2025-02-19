Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its position in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Permian Resources by 74.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 399.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Permian Resources by 8.9% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 124,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at about $343,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,761 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $134,043.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,640.10. The trade was a 6.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Permian Resources Stock Up 1.0 %

PR stock opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 4.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47.

Permian Resources Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

