Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $231,000 Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lowered its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in McKesson were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in McKesson by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,943,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,175,000 after acquiring an additional 138,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 17.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,968,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,557,000 after purchasing an additional 438,423 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,873,000 after purchasing an additional 26,299 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in McKesson by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,189,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,048,000 after purchasing an additional 425,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in McKesson by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 975,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,606,000 after purchasing an additional 162,688 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCK. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on McKesson from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McKesson from $535.00 to $641.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Baird R W raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.81, for a total value of $349,026.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,854.83. The trade was a 28.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,961 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.66, for a total transaction of $5,382,514.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,820,952.50. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,307 shares of company stock worth $6,177,790 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MCK opened at $598.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $587.30 and a 200 day moving average of $562.13. The company has a market capitalization of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $8.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.60 by ($0.57). McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.69 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.