Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $235,000 Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 50.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,105 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth $604,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGX stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.94. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

