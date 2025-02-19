Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $264,000 Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,265,000 after acquiring an additional 876,745 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 23,184.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,765,000 after buying an additional 497,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,144,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,048,000 after buying an additional 402,211 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 369,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,762,000 after acquiring an additional 147,457 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 617.3% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 108,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,929,000 after acquiring an additional 93,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William T. Giles acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.39 per share, for a total transaction of $186,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $169.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.46 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.61.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $282.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STZ

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.