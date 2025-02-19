Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $270,000 Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT by 178.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 98.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5,527.8% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $25.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.60, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93.

CareTrust REIT ( NASDAQ:CTRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 5.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTRE shares. Wedbush lowered CareTrust REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

