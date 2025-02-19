Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $276,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Humana were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 6,647.5% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after buying an additional 26,856 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Humana by 735.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 219,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,563,000 after acquiring an additional 192,801 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 190.0% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,173,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $371,705,000 after purchasing an additional 71,910 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.26, for a total transaction of $948,930.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,463.06. This represents a 31.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $387.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $247.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.68.

Humana Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Humana stock opened at $257.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $406.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.11 EPS for the current year.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

