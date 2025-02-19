Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $306,000 Position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 15,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYT opened at $73.38 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.33. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.22.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

