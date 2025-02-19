Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Free Report) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Nuvectis Pharma were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 3.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Nuvectis Pharma by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nuvectis Pharma by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 26,489 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA grew its stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 355,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 181,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCT opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $149.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.44 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

In related news, major shareholder Marlio Charles Mosseri purchased 240,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,884,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,420,605. This trade represents a 9.08 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 261,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,825 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

