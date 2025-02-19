Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $211,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 66,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,682,000 after buying an additional 11,405 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 6.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,643,000 after acquiring an additional 23,028 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 207.3% in the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 46,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 31,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,788 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, CFO Matt Mercier sold 2,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $471,873.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $165.49 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $198.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.97 and its 200 day moving average is $169.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $168.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DLR

About Digital Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.