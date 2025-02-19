Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Lowers Holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD – Free Report) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,070 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 4,967.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,691,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,610,000 after buying an additional 8,520,334 shares in the last quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,788,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 29.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 318,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 71,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 363,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 54,975 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYLD opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.62. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $14.75 and a one year high of $16.92.

