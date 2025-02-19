Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,594 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 26.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPSE opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.68. The firm has a market cap of $519.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.87 and a 1-year high of $52.04.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

