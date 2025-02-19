Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Lowers Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 222,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE USB opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $37.81 and a 12 month high of $53.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58. The stock has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on USB

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 209,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,837,274.72. The trade was a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,427,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,006.10. The trade was a 23.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.