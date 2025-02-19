Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New $328,000 Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 112.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 26,199 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth about $329,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of DNOV opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $283.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average of $42.69.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

